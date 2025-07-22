Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 jolts Faridabad, Haryana

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck Faridabad in Haryana during the early hours of Tuesday, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 6:00 a.m. IST at a shallow depth of 5 kilometres.

The NCS shared the seismic data on social media platform X, stating: "EQ of M: 3.2, On: 22/07/2025 06:00:28 IST, Lat: 28.29 N, Long: 77.21 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Faridabad, Haryana," National Center for Seismology posted on X.

There have been no immediate reports of damage to life or property from the region. However, the quake has added to rising concerns as the Delhi-NCR area has experienced a noticeable uptick in seismic activity in recent weeks.

Last week, a 2.5 magnitude tremor was recorded in Jhajjar, Haryana, also at a depth of 5 kilometers—with its epicenter located at 28.64 degrees North latitude and 76.75 degrees East longitude. Before that, on July 10 and 11, a pair of stronger earthquakes hit the same Jhajjar area, registering magnitudes of 4.4 and 3.7, respectively. These tremors were widely felt across Delhi, Gurugram, Rohtak, Noida, and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Although none of these seismic events caused significant damage or injuries, they have heightened public anxiety and served as reminders of the region's seismic vulnerability.

Delhi and its adjoining areas lie near multiple active geological fault lines, including the Mahendragarh-Dehradun Fault, Delhi-Haridwar Ridge, and the Delhi-Sargodha Ridge.

Residents are urged to stay informed and prepared, as even moderate earthquakes can have serious implications in densely populated urban areas.

