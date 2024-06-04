Early Trends: BJP leading on 28 seats, Cong ahead on 1 in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, June 4 (IANS) After the initial phase of counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, the BJP was leading on 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress was ahead on just one seat .

Senior BJP leaders, including ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and state unit chief V.D. Sharma were leading from their respective seats.

BJP's Alok Sharma was leading from Bhopal, and Shankar Lalwani edged ahead in Indore, as per the initial trends.

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh was trailing against BJP's Rodmal Nagar from Rajgarh.

Congress' Nakul Nath, the son of ex-CM Kamal Nath, was leading from Chhindwara.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.