EAM Jaishankar’s words reflect voice of 140 crore Indians: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey on Saturday endorsed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent remarks on terrorism, stating that Jaishankar’s words reflect the collective voice of 140 crore Indians.

EAM Jaishankar had asserted that India has zero tolerance for terrorism and will never succumb to nuclear blackmail, while referencing the cross-border links to the recent Pahalgam massacre.

Anand Dubey told IANS: “Jaishankar is our Foreign Minister and an expert in diplomatic matters. If he says in Germany that India will not tolerate terrorism under any circumstances, that is not just his personal view — it is the voice of the 140 crore people of this country. It is the shared sentiment of the Opposition, the Indian Army, and all citizens.”

Dubey added: “We will not bow down to threats from Pakistan, even if they repeatedly invoke their nuclear capability. Operation Sindoor is not over; it has merely been paused. When necessary, our armed forces will resume such operations and eliminate terrorist threats. Pakistan must change its behaviour and uphold peace. If it does not, we will alter their geography, this is the new India. This is an India that enters enemy homes to strike. If you speak to India with love, we will reciprocate. But if you send terrorists, we will respond even more forcefully.”

He emphasised that Jaishankar’s statements represent national consensus.

“Whether it is Germany or any other country, the world stands with us. We are the land of Buddha, but when required, we are also a country of valour and war,” he said.

Commenting on the NITI Aayog’s 10th Governing Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dubey said the platform is a crucial mechanism for development and state-centred coordination.

“NITI Aayog meetings are convened periodically and chaired by the Prime Minister. The Chief Ministers of most states attend, and alternative arrangements are made if someone is unavailable. The Aayog plays a vital role in discussing key developmental issues and fostering cooperation between the Centre and the states,” he said.

“If the Prime Minister is convening such a meeting, it is a positive step, and the states will benefit from the deliberations.”

Reacting to Congress's nationwide initiative to hold 'Jai Hind Sabha' from May 24 to May 31 in honour of the armed forces, Dubey said patriotism should transcend party lines.

“This country belongs to everyone, not just the BJP. Every political party should engage in initiatives such as Tiranga Yatras or Jai Hind Sabhas. BJP is doing it, Congress is doing it — and we will also participate. Every citizen and party has a role to play in taking the country forward,” Dubey told IANS.

He added, “Our army must be respected by all. We do not engage in symbolic politics like the BJP. We serve the country with genuine dedication. Whether it’s a Jai Hind Sabha or a Tiranga Yatra, we welcome participation from all corners.”

Anand Dubey also voiced concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

“COVID-19 cases are increasing, and this is not the time for politics. The focus must be on public health. The BMC and state government must prioritise treatment, testing, masking, and social distancing. This is not just about governance — it’s about saving lives,” he said.

He praised the previous Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

“Under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, the previous government handled the pandemic effectively. Their efforts were recognised not just by the people but also by institutions like the Supreme Court and NITI Aayog. The current administration must issue clear guidelines, increase testing, and take immediate action to curb the spread.”

Dubey further commented on the recent incident where Pakistan denied emergency landing permission to an IndiGo flight, calling it a humanitarian failure.

“Allowing emergency landings is a basic tenet of humanity, but we cannot expect such compassion from Pakistan. Hundreds of passengers were stranded onboard, and in a situation involving natural or medical emergencies, Pakistan should have allowed the flight to land safely. Fortunately, the passengers were unharmed,” he said.

He added, “If the situation were reversed, India would have helped Pakistan out of humanitarian concern. This reflects the unfortunate nature of our neighbouring country — even during a crisis, they refuse to cooperate.”

Dubey reiterated that national interest, public health, and humanitarian values must rise above politics.

“Whether it is the fight against terrorism, the handling of a pandemic, or a humanitarian crisis — India must respond firmly, unitedly, and morally,” he concluded.

