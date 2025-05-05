EAM Jaishankar meets Japanese delegation, discusses Pahalgam terror attack with Latvian counterpart

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday met a visiting Japanese delegation led by Fukushiro Nukaga, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, in New Delhi and extended gratitude for the support following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

"Delighted to meet Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga of the House of Representatives of Japan today in Delhi, along with his Parliamentary colleagues and business delegation. Thank him for the expression of solidarity and support on the Pahalgam terrorist attack," EAM posted on X.

"Appreciate his leadership in developing this natural relationship between India and Japan. Agreed to develop the agenda of increasing talent exchanges, enhancing business linkages and building technology partnership," the post added.

EAM Jaishankar also held a conversation with Foreign Minister of Latvia, Baiba Braze on the Pahalgam terror attack and other global issues.

"A good conversation with FM Baiba Braze of Latvia this evening. Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages. Also spoke about global issues and our bilateral cooperation," EAM posted on X.

Last week, EAM Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives.

While speaking to the Russian Foreign Minister, the EAM also discussed the bilateral cooperation activities between India and Russia and added that the "perpetrators, backers and planners of the Pahalgam terror attack must be brought to justice".

Last Thursday, Jaishankar spoke with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and said the perpetrators and planners have to be brought to justice.

Tammy Bruce, the US State Department Spokesperson, said that in his call with EAM Jaishankar, Secretary Rubio "expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism".

She further said: "The Secretary urged Pakistani officials' cooperation in investigating this unconscionable attack. He also encouraged Pakistan to work with India to de-escalate tensions, re-establish direct communications, and maintain peace and security in South Asia".

The brutal assault on April 22, which resulted in the death of 26 innocent tourists and left several others critically injured, unfolded in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam when four heavily armed terrorists, two of them from Pakistan, emerged from the surrounding dense forests and opened indiscriminate fire on tourists. The attack has been described as one of the most horrific in the region in recent memory.

