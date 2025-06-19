E-services in India’s states, UTs cross 21,060

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) The total number of e-services provided across states and UTs in the country have touched the of 21,062 mark, with the majority of these services (7,065) falling under the Local Governance and Utility Services sector, according to a report released by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) on Thursday.

Another 424 new e-services have been added in April by various states and UTs, with Tripura contributing the highest number of additions across all focus sectors, the National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) report states.

A total of 1,599 out of 2,016 mandatory e-services (56 for each of the 36 states/UTs) are now available online across all 36 states and union territories, achieving a saturation rate of over 79 per cent.

There were 16 states and UTs that achieved over 90 per cent saturation, while Maharashtra and Uttarakhand achieved 100 per cent saturation.

The report highlights Chandigarh’s commitment to strengthening public service delivery through the Right to Services (RTS) framework. It also brings attention to ongoing efforts to unify service delivery and ensure real-time transparency for citizens.

The report also captures the details of e-services by states and UTs made available through their single unified service delivery portals and status of incorporation of the three new additional assessment parameters that have been included in the NeSDA framework, namely, Open Government Data, e-participation and leveraging Emerging Technologies.

Comprehensive service delivery portals of Central government ministries/departments, the Goods and Services Tax Portal and National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal have been highlighted as examples of best practices in the report.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) formulated the National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) Framework in 2019 to assess states and UTs and Central Ministries with regard to the delivery of their e-services as a benchmarking exercise, covering seven sectors.

DARPG conducts the NeSDA study biennially. DARPG monitors the progress made in e-service delivery across states/UTs through inputs provided by them on NeSDA Way Forward Dashboard, NeSDA Way Forward monthly reports and regular review meetings with SPoCs from states and UTs. So far, 25 NeSDA Way Forward Monthly Reports and the Annual Report 2023 have been published to monitor the status of e-service delivery across states and UTs.

This series of NeSDA Monthly Reports systematically monitors and evaluates the scale and quality of e-Services provided across all states and Union Territories since its inception in April 2023. The update has consistently reported on three key categories of online services each month: all e-Services, mandatory e-Services, and those delivered through a unified portal.

