Hema Malini spends an emotional day with widows in Vrindavan, gifts a golf cart for temple visits

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini recently spent a heartfelt day with the widows living at Krishna Kutir, a shelter home in Vrindavan.

Describing the visit as emotionally stirring, she engaged with both the elderly and younger residents, listening to their stories and offering her support. The actress and politician not only interacted warmly with the women but also gifted them a golf cart to make their visits to nearby temples in Mathura and Vrindavan more comfortable. She assured them that their concerns would be addressed.

On Thursday, the ‘Sholay’ actress shared a series of photos from her visit on Instagram. In the images, Hema Malini is seen delivering a speech, while others capture her warmly interacting with elderly widows, holding their hands and offering comfort. One particularly touching photo shows her affectionately hugging an elderly woman.

For the caption, the ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’ actress wrote, “Yesterday was a heart wrenching time spent with young and old Vrindavan widows in the shelter built for them - Krishna Kutir. I have gifted them with a golf cart to take them to the temples in Mathura - Vrindavan. They were so happy to interact with me and I promised to help them with their complaints. #mathuravrindavan.”

Today, on National Reading Day, Hema Malini also voiced her concerns about the diminishing habit of reading in today’s digitally driven era.

Highlighting the enduring importance of books, she encouraged the younger generation to rediscover the joy of reading, describing it as vital for nurturing imagination and self-growth. Hema took to Instagram to post a photo of herself engrossed in a book, reflecting on how reading—especially spiritual literature—has offered her a sense of balance and calm amid her dynamic lifestyle.

Hema Malini also took the opportunity to highlight the importance of National Reading Day, observed in memory of P.N. Panicker—widely regarded as the "Library Man of India" for his contributions to promoting literacy.

