E-rickshaw driver stabbed multiple times in chest and neck in Delhi, dies

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) A 26-year-old e-rickshaw driver died after he was stabbed multiple times in the chest and neck by unidentified persons in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad area on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Shahbaz, a resident of Khadde Wali Masjid, Jafrabad. He had a criminal case (Excise Act) registered against him in 2019 in Jafrabad police station.

According to police, on Tuesday around 4 p.m., a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received regarding a person stabbed to death near Gurudwara Wali Gali in the Jafrabad area following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that Shahbaz had been stabbed multiple times in the chest and neck and died on the spot.

“The FSL and crime teams are at the spot. Police teams have been formed to crack the case,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

“We are also scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits and trace them,” the DCP added.

