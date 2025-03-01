‘Dupahiya’ cast storms reality show, leaving judges ‘stunned’

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) The team of the upcoming streaming show ‘Dupahiya’ stormed the auditions of an adventure reality show, and came up with the most hilarious audition in the history of reality shows as they searched for their Dupahiya.

However, this audition was a quirky cross-over between the film and the OGs of reality adventure world Raghu, Rajiv, and Rannvijay.

Three desperate small-town misfits crash a reality show audition, convinced it’s their only shot at winning back a stolen motorbike. The story of this cross-over is told in a new promo titled, ‘Kaun Le Jayega Dupahiya’ featuring Banwari Jha (played by Gajraj Rao), Amavas (played by Bhuvan Arora), and Bhugol (played by Sparsh Srivastava) as they hilariously attempt to impress Raghu, Rajiv, and Rannvijay.

Dressed in their most “audition-worthy” outfits, Banwari, Amavas, and Bhugol walk into the audition room, armed with misplaced confidence and zero clue about what’s coming. The result? One of the riotous yet funniest auditions in reality show history.

Banwari, lost in translation, accidentally lists "Looking for Dupahiya" as his occupation, dramatically justifying it with, “I thought this was an aim, so I wrote, ‘To Find Dupahiya’ leaving Raghu and Rajiv completely stunned.

Meanwhile, Bhugol, under the hilarious delusion that it's a dance competition, breaks into an over-the-top performance, while Amavas battling with hiccups slyly steals Rannvijay’s watch mid-audition.

The promo reaches its pinnacle when Rannvijay chases Amavas across the set, while Banwari and Bhugol watch the madness unfold. If you thought Roadies auditions were intense, Dupahiya takes it to a whole new level of insanity.

Created and Executive Produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under their banner, Bombay Film Cartel, ‘Dupahiya’ is directed by Sonam Nair and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

The show is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 7.

