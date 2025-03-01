Jan Aushadhi Kendras sales surged 200x in last 10 yrs, citizens saved Rs 30,000cr: Centre

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) The Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which provide quality medicines at affordable prices, have witnessed a 200 times surge in sales, enabling citizens to save Rs 30,000 crore in the last 10 years, the Union government said on Saturday.

The number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras has increased by 180 times in the last decade, according to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

To date, about 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are open across the country, it said.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras, set up under the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), is a public welfare scheme, that provides quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses.

Launched in November 2008, the Scheme is being implemented through the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI).

“In the last 10 years, the number of Kendras has increased by 180 times and the sales have also increased more than 200 times. In all, during the past 10 years, total savings of approximately Rs 30,000 crore for the citizens have been possible due to this noble scheme,” said the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Notably, the PMBJP made sales of Rs 1,470 crore (at MRP), leading to a savings of about Rs 7,350 crore for the citizens in the financial year 2023-24.

In the current financial year, 2024-25, the PMBJP has made sales of Rs 1,760 crore (at MRP) till February 28, the Ministry said.

The PMBJP offers about 2,047 drugs and 300 surgical equipment which are sold in retail shops at 50 per cent to 80 per cent cheaper than branded medicines.

The Ministry also plans to “open 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras by March 31, 2027, across the country”.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers and Health and Family Welfare, J.P. Nadda on Saturday inaugurated the week-long celebrations, ahead of Jan Aushadhi Diwas.

Jan Aushadhi Diwas is celebrated every year on March 7.

As part of the celebrations, the Union Minister flagged off the Rath (Chariot) and 10 other vehicles carrying the information about PMBJP from Nirman Bhawan.

“Citizens of the country must participate in these programmes for wider awareness and to create a jan-andolan for Jan-Aushadhi,” said Nadda.

