Dulquer Salmaan to return to Malayalam cinema with 'I'm Game'

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Dulquer Salmaan has announced the title of his forthcoming Malayalam drama. His next project with 'RDX' fame director Nahas Hidhayath has been named, "I'm Game'.

The announcement poster shows a pair of hands, one of them being injured. We can also see a playing card in one of his hands. Dropping the title on social media, DQ penned, "The Game is On !"

In a previous post, the 'Sita Ramam' actor announced that the title of his next film will be unveiled on March 1, 2025.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, he wrote, "It’s Time", along with an image of a gambling chip being set on fire.

Touted to be an action-packed venture, "I'm Game" will mark Dulquer Salmaan's return to the Malayalam cinema after his 2023 drama "King of Kotha". The gangster action flick marked the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy. The project depicted the story of Kotha Raju, aka Raju Madrassi.

On another note, Dulquer Salmaan fronted "Lucky Baskhar" created history by becoming the first South Indian film to trend on Netflix for 13 consecutive weeks.

Ever since the movie premiered on Netflix it has received a lot of love from the movie buffs. It trended number 1 on Netflix’s Top 10 in over 15 countries. The film also held the number 2 spot globally for two weeks.

Made under the direction of Venky Atluri, the drama has been produced by Naga Vamsi S, along with Sai Soujanya.

"Lucky Bhaskar" narrates the tale of Bhaskar Kumar (played by Dulquer Salman), a middle-class bank employee struggling to support his family due to financial strain. His modest salary leaves them in debt to the entire village. The movie explores Bhaskar's journey as he tests the waters by investing in a risky scheme, driven by greed.

"Lucky Baskhar" was released in cinema halls across the globe on October 31, 2024.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.