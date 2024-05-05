Dua Lipa went through 'two years of humiliation' over her dancing

Los Angeles, May 5 (IANS) Singer Dua Lipa has opened up about enduring "two years of humiliation" following criticism of her dancing and revealed that it wasn't until her comeback with 'Future Nostalgia' that she regained her confidence.

The singer told the Guardian magazine: "When people took that snippet of me dancing online and just turned it into a meme, and then when I won the best new artist Grammy and people were like, ‘She’s not deserving of it, she’s got no stage presence, she’s not going to stick around.’ Those things were hurtful. It was humiliating. I had to take myself off Twitter."

She further explained, "The thing that made me the happiest -- performing and writing songs -- was also making me really upset because people were picking everything apart that I’d been working on, and I had to learn all that in front of everyone."

"In the public eye, I was figuring out who I was as an artist, as a performer. All that was happening while I was 22- 23 years old and still growing up. You have to build tough skin. You have to be resilient."

Lipa reflected on the duration of her struggle, stating, "(The humiliation lasted) until I finished writing 'Future Nostalgia' and did my first performance of 'Don’t Start Now', at the MTV Europe Music Awards. I want to say -- gosh, I don’t know -- two years."

"It never was like I couldn’t get out of bed because of what I thought people thought of me. I didn’t care to that degree. But that’s when it was most heightened for me."

Meanwhile, Lipa has released her third studio album titled 'Radical Optimism' and is set to headline Glastonbury later this summer.

Despite her success, she stated that she is "not surprised" because of her hard work, expressing more excitement about reaching such heights, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.