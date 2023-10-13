DU invites applications for admission to ITEP 2023

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The University of Delhi has invited applications from candidates to its Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), the administration informed on Friday.

The registrar of Delhi University said that as envisaged in the National Education Policy 2020, ITEP is a four-year degree programme exemplifying the process of developing a multidisciplinary approach to Teacher Education in higher education.

The programme is of four-year duration with credits distributed across eight semesters of study. It is a dual-major bachelor's degree programme, with one major in education and the other in a disciplinary/interdisciplinary branch of knowledge, the registrar added.

According to the Delhi University administration, this year, the programme is being offered in two premier women colleges, Mata Sundari College, and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College.

The colleges are further offering stage-specific specialisations in BA BEd (Middle) and BA BEd (Secondary).

Women candidates who are interested in taking admission in ITEP must have appeared in the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023 conducted by NTA, the Delhi University administration added.

The registrar said that for applying to the University, the candidate must register themselves at http://itep.uod.ac.in using her NCET 2023 Application Number. Last date for registration is October 20.

