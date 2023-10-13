‘Drugs seized in Assam’: Shipment comes from Mizoram, says police

Guwahati, Oct 13 (IANS) The Mizoram and Cachar frontiers of Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Police carried out a joint operation and seized a huge quantity of drugs valued at Rs 70 crores coming from Mizoram, officials said on Friday.

At least 2,60,000 Yaba tablets were reportedly found during this operation in the Katakhal area of Cachar district on Thursday night, but the accused drug dealers managed to flee, BSF officials said.

They said that the drugs were stored in 26 packages in hidden chambers.

Numal Mahatta, the Superintendent of Police in Cachar, said that the car came from Champhai area of Mizoram, which is close to the international boundary between India and Myanmar. He said that the global market value of seized narcotic substances must be around Rs 70 crores.

A BSF official said that they had prior input about the movement of the narcotic substances through Cachar district.

Mahatta said, “Two people were peddling the narcotics but they were able to escape by taking advantage of the darkness. They jumped into a river nearby, but we are continuing our hunt. We are hopeful that they'll be taken into custody soon.

The police said that the Yaba Tablet shipment may have originated in Myanmar, and the smugglers may have used local resources to get via Mizoram.

A top Assam police official said that the masterminds in drug supply activities typically involve local youths to transport these substances, and these people usually get arrested.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the police and BSF for the successful operation.

