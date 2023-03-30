Drug addict son allegedly kills mother in J&K's Baramulla
Srinagar, March 30 (IANS) The J&K Police said on Thursday that a drug addict son allegedly killed his mother in Baramulla district.
"An elderly woman was allegedly hanged to death by her drug addict son in Dangarpora area of Sopore sub-division in Baramulla district on Wednesday.
"The body was sent to sub-district hospital Sopore for completion of medico-legal formalities.
"The accused has been arrested," police said.
Further details are awaited.
