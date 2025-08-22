DRI busts pan-India hydroponic weed smuggling syndicate; six held with Rs 1.02 crore

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) In a pan-India operation code named Operation "WeedOut", the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) dismantled a syndicate involved in smuggling of hydroponic weed into India with the arrest of six accused and recovered Rs 1.02 crore proceeds of crime, an official said on Friday.

A total of 72.024 kg of hydroponic weed worth around Rs 72 crore was seized under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 1985.

The syndicate used to reach out to college dropouts, part-time employed or unemployed youth via social media, an official said.

The associate mastermind, who was traced in New Delhi, and five passengers, including one flyer, involved in the crime were arrested, the official said in a statement.

Simultaneous interception were made by officers of DRI at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway station in Bengaluru, and Bhopal Junction, late on August 20 evening.

A thorough search of baggage of two passengers, who had just boarded the Rajdhani train (22691) for Delhi, led to the recovery of 29.88 kg of hydroponic weed at Bengaluru.

In a coordinated action, 24.186 kg of hydroponic weed was recovered at Bhopal Junction from two passengers who had boarded the Rajdhani train on August 19 from Bengaluru, the DRI said.

Meanwhile, associate mastermind of the syndicate was traced in New Delhi and proceeds of drug trafficking amounting to Rs 1.02 crore were recovered from his possession.

In a swift follow-up, a passenger who arrived at Bengaluru from Thailand on Thursday was intercepted in the early hours of Friday at a hotel in Bengaluru, which led to recovery of another 17.958 kg of hydroponic weed, the DRI said.

Earlier on August 16, the DRI busted a clandestine drug manufacturing facility in Bhopal's Jagdishpur (Islamnagar), seizing 61.20 kg of Mephedrone and 541.53 kg of raw chemicals valued at Rs 92 crore in the illicit market.

The operation, code-named "Crystal Break", led to the arrest of seven key operatives linked to an international drug syndicate.

