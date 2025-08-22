Bill is about decriminalisation of politics, not about Nitish: Shambhavi Choudhary hits back at Tejashwi

Patna, Aug 22 (IANS) Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary on Friday criticised RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after he mocked the Centre’s new Bill that allows for the removal of Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Ministers facing serious criminal charges. Yadav had alleged that the legislation was designed to target NDA allies, particularly Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Dismissing Yadav’s claims, Choudhary hit back, asking, “How is this for Nitish Kumar?” She accused him of making baseless statements and misleading the people.

Speaking to IANS, Shambhavi Choudhary said, “This Bill is about decriminalisation of politics, not about Nitish Kumar or anyone else. Political representatives already submit affidavits declaring their background. This is an additional declaration. If any politician faces charges or is detained, they should resign. If they are not convicted, they can return to their post. It is about accountability and clean politics.”

She further argued that the move was aimed at ending criminal activities in politics.

“We are trying to bring an end to the criminalisation of politics. The Opposition, however, always tries to mislead the people of Bihar with false propaganda. Why oppose something that strengthens democracy and ensures transparency?” she added.

Choudhary urged Opposition leaders to carefully read the Bill instead of creating unnecessary uproar.

“There is nothing objectionable in it. The government is making an effort to give politics a better shape. We all want clean politics, and this Bill is a step in that direction,” she asserted.

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, mandates the removal of any Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or Minister detained for 30 days or more on charges carrying a minimum punishment of five years.

If such leaders do not resign within 30 days, their post will automatically be declared vacant on the 31st day. However, the Bill allows them to be reappointed once released.

The Opposition, alleging misuse, created an uproar in Parliament as the Bill was tabled on Wednesday. Amid the ruckus, the Bill was sent to the Joint Committee.

