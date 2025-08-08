Dream come true for every Bihari: Leaders thrilled as HM Shah set to lay foundation stone of Maa Sita temple in Sitamarhi

Patna, Aug 8 (IANS) The spiritual and cultural landscape of Bihar is set to witness a historic moment as Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone for the Maa Sita Temple at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi. Political leaders across party lines, including the BJP and JD(U) on Friday hailed the move as the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream of every Bihari and a proud milestone for the state.

Located in Punaura Dham, believed to be the mythological birthplace of goddess Sita, the temple will be developed on the lines of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and is expected to become a major hub for religious tourism in eastern India.

Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) leader, Chirag Paswan, expressed deep gratitude and pride, saying, “It has been the wish of every Bihari for a long time. We committed ourselves to fulfilling this dream through our ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’ campaign and every available platform. I have always envisioned a grand Maa Sita temple in Bihar, just like the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. I am delighted that this journey has now begun. It is a moment of immense respect for the faith of the people.”

Paswan further emphasised the project’s economic potential: “Bihar holds infinite possibilities for religious tourism. Just like Ayodhya witnessed an economic boom post the Ram Mandir, I believe Sitamarhi will experience a similar transformation. I thank the central government for taking this significant step."

Speaking to IANS, senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain echoed these sentiments, calling it a moment of collective pride.

“This is a proud moment for every Bihari. The construction of a grand Sita temple in Bihar is not just a religious initiative — it is a revival of our spiritual heritage.”

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha also called it a proud moment for the people of Bihar, “Amit Shah laying the foundation stone today is a proud moment for all people of Bihar. It is a landmark occasion that will be remembered for generations.”

BJP leader Mangal Pandey added, “Today, Amit Shah will inaugurate the temple of Maa Sita in Sitamarhi. This is a major achievement. Pilgrims from across India will be drawn to this spiritual site, giving a strong boost to Bihar’s tourism.”

JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary described the day as historic.

“Just as Ayodhya holds significance due to Lord Ram, Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham are revered for being associated with Mata Sita. The government has approved a development plan worth Rs 882 crore, which will transform this area into a major religious destination. Alongside the temple, the entire region will be developed to support tourism and infrastructure. The people of Bihar thank Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his vision.”

On August 7, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media platform X, stating: “Tomorrow is a day of great fortune and joy for the entire country and especially for Mithila, as the foundation stone will be laid for the massive plan for the overall development of the holy ‘Punauradham Temple’ at the birthplace of Mother Sita in Sitamarhi, Bihar. To enhance connectivity for devotees, PM Shri @narendramodi ji has also approved the Sitamarhi-Delhi Amrit Bharat train, which will be inaugurated tomorrow.”

The event will see the participation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, senior ministers, and spiritual leaders from across India. The ceremony will be held amidst Vedic chants and rituals, marking the beginning of what many call a “spiritual renaissance” for Bihar.

The 67-acre temple complex is expected to be completed within 11 months. The Bihar Cabinet, on July 1, sanctioned Rs 882.87 crore for the integrated development of the site. Of this, Rs 137 crore will be used for restoration and development of the old temple and premises, Rs 728 crore for tourism-related infrastructure, and Rs 16 crore for a 10-year maintenance plan. The Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation will implement the project.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.