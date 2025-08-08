'One of the best partnerships in Premier League history': Kane on bond with Son

Munich, Aug 8 (IANS) Harry Kane has hailed his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Son Heung-min, calling their partnership “one of the best” in Premier League history after the South Korean’s departure from the club.

Over nearly a decade together at Spurs, the duo combined for 47 league goals, forming one of the competition’s most prolific attacking pairings. Son completed a record-breaking move to Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old South Korean captain joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, going on to score 173 goals and provide 101 assists in 454 appearances. He played a pivotal role in ending the club’s 17-year trophy drought by helping them lift the Europa League title in May.

"Massive congratulations to him and his career at Tottenham," Bayern Munich striker Kane told reporters after his side's 4-0 friendly win over former club Spurs on Thursday.

"First and foremost, a great person. I've got to know him really well as a friend, and just how humble he is and how good a guy he is. I think as a player, you know, we had one of the best partnerships in Premier League history. We just had that connection that we loved.

"It's a great way for his Tottenham career to end, to lift the trophy last year with the team… and now it's a new chapter for him, he'll go to LA, and I wish him all the best, and I hope to see him soon and we can catch up," he said.

Kane, who joined Tottenham’s academy at the age of 11, spent the majority of his career with the club, netting a record 280 goals in over 430 appearances across all competitions. The 32-year-old England captain moved to German giants Bayern Munich in August 2023.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.