Don't use tap water to wash cars: Goa CM tells people

Panaji, July 16 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said people should not use tap water to wash cars or water the plants, and suggested utilising water for the wells.

Sawant said this while speaking during the commissioning of the augmentation of the water supply system in North Goa.

"Currently, 40 per cent of households in the state are getting free water (under scheme) up to usage of 16 cubic meter of water. Those who cross this limit have to pay for further usage, and that is also very affordable. You should know that the government bears Rs 17 after every cubic meter," Sawant said.

"Hence, I am telling you... don't waste water while you wash utensils. Also, don't wash your vehicles and water the plants using tap water. Use the water from the well for the plants," he said.

Saying that there was a need to save water, the Goa Chief Minister said: "Don't waste that 17 rupees of the government."

Last year, in October, the government raised the water tariff by 5 per cent, which had perturbed those using more than 16 thousand liter water.

However, PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral then said that the increase in the water tariff was as per the scheme and those who utilise water below 16,000 litres get it free.

Free water up to 16,000 liters was a poll promise of BJP in 2022, which was fulfilled after coming into power.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.