Electricians arrested for deliberately giving electric shocks to girl students in Andhra

Amaravati, July 16 (IANS) In a shocking incident, two electricians in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada were found to be deliberately giving repeated electric shocks to three girl high school students sitting on steel benches in their class room "for fun", police said on Sunday.

Both have been arrested, police said.

One of the girls fainted after the incident in the Zilla Parishad school in Edupugallu village and the other two also fell sick. The students were taken to the hospital and released after the treatment on Saturday.

The accused - identified as Marrivada Suribabu, 30, and Vijaya Shekar, 45, both residents of Kankipadu, told the police that they did the act to have fun.

The accused were roped in by the school management to repair electrical outlets. Accused Suribabu connected electric wires to the steel benches at the time of replacing the sockets and the three girls who sat on the bench got electric shocks.

The accused electricians repeatedly performed the act and enjoyed the sufferings of the girls. One of the girls collapsed in the school premises later.

The girls however, told the incident to their parents at home and they had lodged a police complaint in this regard. A complaint has also been given to the Education Department. The investigation is on.

