Don't go for fluff, work for passion, advises Manisha Koirala

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Manisha Koirala, who recently made a comeback with OTT series Heeramandi, said that "fluff" is the wrong reason for newcomers entering the world of entertainment.

Manisha Koirala was interacting on the sidelines of a media event when asked about tips for newcomers entering the arena of entertainment. She said: “I have always said it, don’t go for the fluff, if you really passionately love acting, love cinema, love any technical aspect of it, just go for it.”

“No matter whatever hurdles you might face, you will sail through it, after putting long hours and hard work, you will still be joyful because this is something you love to do. But if you are going for the fluff, then you focus is never on what you are doing, but on the glamour, money and other stuff. If you’re going for the fluff, you are going for the wrong reasons. Fluff is the by-product of the profession you have chosen out of love and passion,” added Manisha.

Manisha also spoke about the upcoming new season of Heeramandi, and her working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She said: “We don’t know when and what is going to happen in Heeramandi 2, but I can talk about the first season, working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali was phenomenal, he is master of his craft, and the level of passion and commitment he has, that inspires everyone around him.”

“For me working with him was so timely because I have reached a stage where something needs to drive me passionately, demand commitment for me, then only I will do it. I was happily gardening in Nepal, when the offer of Heeramandi came to me, and I just jumped on it. It has been such a beautiful experience working with SLB, and talented co-stars,” concluded Manisha.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.