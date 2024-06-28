Differently-abled man moves Kerala HC seeking permission to take driving license test

Kochi, June 28 (IANS) A differently-abled person has approached the Kerala High Court stating that despite having the medical clearances, he was denied the chance to get a driving license.

After turning 18, the 40 per cent differently-abled man, having a difference in his right arm and hand, applied for permission from the transport authorities as asked by the driving school that he approached.

His application along with a medical fitness certificate which said he is eligible if appropriate modifications were made to his vehicle was turned down by the transport authorities.

After another request to a higher transport authorities was also turned down, he approached the High Court challenging the decision of the Deputy Transport Commissioner contending that it was violative of the right to equality guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution.

The petitioner further pointed out that the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act were invoked arbitrarily to deny him the opportunity to take a driving test and hence wish the Court would come to his help.

