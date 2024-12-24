Don't fiddle with rights of Dalits, Gujjars, Paharis: BJP leader to J&K CM on anti-reservation protest

Jammu, Dec 24 (IANS) BJP general secretary and in charge of the party’s Jammu and Kashmir affairs Tarun Chugh on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of trying to deprive the underprivileged classes of their rights in the name of rationalisation of reservation policy.

Speaking to media persons, Tarun Chugh said, “Omar Abdullah Ji the country is run according to the Constitution and nobody will be allowed to fiddle with the rights of the Dalits, Gujjars, Paharis and other underprivileged classes of the society. INDIA bloc and the National Conference (NC) have deprived the underprivileged classes of their rights and they are again working on conspiracies to do the same. In the NC government members of the Valmiki Samaj could not get a government job and the BJP gave the constitutional right of reservations to these people."

He said, “NC is working on politics of revenge and retaliation against these people, but we will not allow them to do it. Instead of engaging himself in finding solutions to the basic problems being faced by the people, Omar Abdullah is raking up superfluous issues. His government has failed to address the problems with electricity and drinking water facilities for the people, and in order to distract the public attention, they have raked up the reservation issue."

“It is strange that during his lifetime, the Congress never gave Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar his rightful respect and after his death, they speak of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar now. Pandit Nehru and Indira Gandhi were honoured with the Bharat Ratna, but not Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar during the Congress rule,” Chugh said.

He alleged that Congress opposed the views of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar before Independence and also after Independence during their governments

“He was forced to resign and if you study the letter written by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, you will realise how strongly he opposed reservations in Independent India,” Chugh said.

It must be mentioned that the NC Lok Sabha member, Syed Ruhullah Mehdi led a protest march against the reservation policy at CM Abdullah’s residence in Srinagar on Monday.

This move, against his government by a Lok Sabha member of the ruling NC, is believed to have embarrassed the chief minister, who has assured to address the reservation policy by rationalising it within six months.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.