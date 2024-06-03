'Done with our responsibilities', Kumaraswamy distances himself from K'taka sex video scandal

Bengaluru, June 3 (IANS) Distancing himself from the alleged sex video scandal in Karnataka, former Chief Minister and JD-S state unit chief H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Monday that "we are done with our responsibilities".

His remarks came after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case launched a hunt for his sister-in-law and former Zilla Parishad member Bhavani Revanna, the mother of JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the case who is in SIT custody now.

Asked about Bhavani Revanna not appearing for questioning despite being served notices, Kumaraswamy said, “Our responsibility is over. Now the responsibility lies with the SIT and the court. I will not interfere in any matter. We are done with our responsibilities in connection with Prajwal Revanna.”

“I had appealed to him to return from abroad and face the investigation. H.D. Deve Gowda also issued a stern warning to him. Henceforth, the responsibility rests with the SIT and the court,” he said.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Dowda.

Meanwhile, SIT sources said that more than five teams are searching for Bhavani Revanna in connection with a kidnap case linked to the alleged sex video scandal.

Since the court has rejected her anticipatory bail plea, Bhavani Revanna faces imminent arrest.

Sources indicated that Bhavani Revanna will approach a higher court seeking bail.

She was not present at her residence in Holenarasipur town when the SIT officers reached there on Saturday morning and waited till late evening.

Earlier, Bhavani Revanna wrote to the SIT claiming that she would cooperate with the probe.

Bhavani Revanna is the wife of JD-S MLA and former state minister H.D. Revanna, the elder brother of Kumaraswamy.

H.D. Revanna was jailed in the kidnap case and is currently out on conditional bail.

