Dolly Parton has ‘not stopped crying’ since watching this tribute to late husband Carl Dean

Los Angeles, March 22 (IANS) Veteran singer-songwriter Dolly Parton recently spoke about the touching tribute to her husband Carl Dean.

Two days after the three-hour special ‘Opry 100: A Live Celebration’ aired live, featuring a star-studded performance of ‘I Will Always Love You’, Parton, 79, reacted to the honor in an Instagram Stories statement, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She wrote, “I have not stopped crying over the beautiful tribute of ‘I Will Always Love You’ on the 100th Anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry show”.

"All those beautiful people with all their beautiful voices singing my song as a tribute to my husband Carl… the emotion was beyond words. I have cried enough to wash a great deal of the pain away so thanks to all of you beautiful people that helped make that possible", her statement continued. "I also will always love you”.

As per ‘People’, Parton shared the news of her Dean's death via Instagram. He was 82 years old. While his cause of death was not immediately announced, Parton's post said that he would be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time", she wrote. Before the special performance of ‘I Will Always Love You’, which was led by Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood of Lady A, Reba McEntire, and Carrie Underwood, a special message from Parton was played.

"Well hello, I am Dolly Parton and I am a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry. And I am so sorry that I can't be there with everybody in person, but of course, you know my heart is with you and my spirit is with you”. Parton said in the video, as per Knox News Sentinel.

According to the outlet, the performance included around 50 Grand Ole Opry members.

During a conversation with Knox News Sentinel at the opening celebration for Dollywood's 40th season, Parton said she was "doing better than I thought I would" following Dean's death, noting that she is "at peace that he's at peace" but said that won't stop her from "missing him and loving him”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.