ED clamps down on Choksi brothers, files complaint over offshore assets worth Rs 8 crore

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Mumbai Zonal Office, has filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) against Sidharth Abhay Choksi and Abhay Sajanlal Choksi in connection with a case involving undisclosed foreign income and assets.

The Special Court (PMLA), Mumbai, took cognisance of the complaint on March 19, 2025, and issued process against the accused persons.

According to the press release issued by the agency, the investigation was initiated by ED following Prosecution Complaints filed by the Income Tax Department under The Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

The Department had filed the complaints against the Choksi duo before the Additional Metropolitan Magistrate, Mumbai.

The ED’s investigation revealed that Sidharth Abhay Choksi and Abhay Sajanlal Choksi were the beneficial owners of an offshore entity named Blue Mist International Inc., registered in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), which held a bank account in Singapore.

The investigation further uncovered that Blue Mist International Inc., through a Sale & Purchase Agreement with HKCL Investments Pte Ltd., had purchased a property in Singapore.

The investigation found that the Choksi brothers held undisclosed foreign income and assets totalling approximately Rs 8.09 crore. These assets have been identified as Proceeds of Crime (POC) in this case.

Earlier, on January 1, 2025, the ED had issued a Provisional Attachment Order for assets worth Rs. 8.09 crore linked to the Choksi brothers in this case.

The ED's action is part of its ongoing efforts to combat black money, ensure financial transparency, and recover assets obtained through illegal means.

With the filing of the Prosecution Complaint and the court's action, the ED is further advancing its efforts to bring those involved in financial crimes to justice and to ensure the return of illicit assets to the public domain.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.