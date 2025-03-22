MP CM meets Prez Murmu, urges her to partake in water conservation campaign

Bhopal, March 22 (IANS) With a view to making ‘Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan’ more appealing, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi on Saturday.

He invited her to the launch of the 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan' on March 30 in Madhya Pradesh. This three-month campaign focused on water conservation and the sprucing up of existing water structures, as well as the construction of new ones, will conclude on June 30.

The initiative aims to foster greater public involvement in preserving water resources.

During their meeting, CM Yadav highlighted the significance of March 30, which coincides with the start of the Vikram Samvat New Year and the state's long-standing Vikram Utsav celebrations. He shared that the President showed interest in attending, depending on her schedule.

The Chief Minister also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the National Dairy Development Board agreement with the state government and extended an invitation for his visit to Madhya Pradesh in early April. Both meetings provided opportunities for CM Yadav to showcase the state's development efforts and seek support for ongoing initiatives.

In a social media post, CM Yadav reflected on his meeting with the President, praising her inspiring personality and the guidance she offered. He emphasised her ability to motivate others to commit wholeheartedly to public service and national welfare.

Last year, the campaign lasted from June 5 to June 16. The Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan (campaign) will focus on an array of activities designed to conserve water. These initiatives include reviving water sources and planting trees, while also driving public awareness about water conservation in every village.

Efforts will be made to promote rainwater harvesting, and drinking water stalls will be set up at key rural and urban intersections. Schools will play a pivotal role too, with special programmes aimed at educating children about water conservation during the summer.

Additionally, drinking water tanks in schools will be thoroughly cleaned to ensure the safety of the children.

Speaking about the campaign, Chief Minister Dr Yadav reaffirmed the state government's dedication to providing clean drinking water to villagers and ensuring water supply for farmers. He emphasised that water structures in forests and zoological areas would also be restored to support wildlife during the summer.

Dr Yadav highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's water conservation initiative has turned into a nationwide movement and shared that Madhya Pradesh is contributing by working on the principle of "farm water in the field, village water in the village."

As part of the effort, more than 50 rivers across the state will see projects aimed at watershed preservation and management. Measures such as constructing gabion structures, trenches, check dams, and ponds will be carried out, with active public involvement. Tree plantation drives will also be a crucial element. Organisations like Art of Living are expected to collaborate in these initiatives.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.