DMRC responds to viral video of passengers jumping over exit gates at Jama Masjid metro station

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) responded on Saturday to a viral video showing passengers jumping over the automatic fare collection (AFC) gates to exit at the Jama Masjid Metro station on the Violet Line on February 13.

The DMRC, in a post on X, explained that the incident was a 'momentary reaction' caused by a sudden surge in passengers and assured that the situation was brought under control quickly.

"In reference to a viral video circulating on social media regarding some passengers jumping over AFC gates to exit, DMRC would like to inform that the incident was reported from Jama Masjid Metro station on the evening of 13th February 2025. There was a temporary surge of passengers when some bypassed the AFC gate by jumping over it to exit," said the DMRC in a post.

The post further clarified that security personnel and other staff were present at the scene to manage the situation and counsel the passengers involved. The DMRC emphasised that the situation never escalated beyond a momentary reaction and that order was quickly restored.

The video has been shared by many users of social media on X which is grabbing the attention of people.

This unusual event, marking the first time such coordinated fare evasion has occurred in one of India’s busiest public transport systems, has raised concerns about the integrity and public order within the Metro network. While the motivations behind the act remain unclear, it has drawn attention to the potential impact on daily commuters and operational efficiency.

Though the DMRC acknowledged the incident, they did not disclose any details regarding actions taken against the individuals involved, leaving room for speculation about whether this could become a recurring issue at the Jama Masjid station. Despite the brief chaos, normalcy was soon restored at the station.

