DMK’s general council meeting dynastic drama, diversion tactic: Union Minister Murugan

Chennai, June 2 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L. Murugan launched a scathing attack on the DMK following its general council meeting in Madurai, accusing the party of engaging in dynastic theatrics and diversionary tactics to mask its failures.

Calling the meeting a “coronation event”, Murugan alleged that the DMK had convened it primarily to reaffirm that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s son would inherit party leadership.

The DMK held its general council meeting on Sunday, where it adopted 27 resolutions.

“It was a political drama to promote the ‘prince’ and pacify second-tier leaders who act like local feudal lords,” he said.

The minister condemned the resolutions passed by the DMK, especially those criticising the Central government, calling them attempts to distract the public from the state government’s poor performance and deep-rooted corruption.

“This is classic boogeyman politics -- when there’s nothing real to show, invent an enemy,” he said.

He accused the DMK of lacking moral standing to speak on caste-based census, education policy, or federalism. “What did they do when they were part of the UPA government? Nothing. Today, they raise hollow slogans while clinging to Congress, the very party that removed education from the state list,” he added.

Murugan also dismissed the DMK’s rhetoric on issues like the Waqf Act, Hindi imposition, and Katchatheevu, saying the party was using these topics to deflect attention from corruption investigations.

“If you’re innocent, why fear probes by the ED or IT? The law will take its course,” he said.

He questioned the credibility of the resolution to declare Karunanidhi’s birthday as Classical Tamil Day, arguing it reduced Tamil pride to a family legacy.

“To the DMK, Tamil Nadu is Karunanidhi Nadu,” he remarked.

Slamming the party for selective outrage, Murugan noted the DMK’s silence on sexual abuse cases in state institutions was selective. He concluded with a strong political message: “The people of Tamil Nadu are ready for change. In 2026, the AIADMK-BJP alliance will secure a historic victory and end this era of corrupt, dynastic rule.”

