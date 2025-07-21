DMK MP to move suspension motion in RS today over Keezhadi excavation issue

Chennai, July 21 (IANS) DMK MP Tiruchi Siva is set to move a motion in the Rajya Sabha on Monday under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, seeking suspension of the day’s listed business to urgently discuss the Union government’s prolonged delay in publishing the final excavation report on Keezhadi, the significant archaeological site in Tamil Nadu.

In the notice submitted to the Chairman, Siva has sought suspension of Rules 15, 23, and 51, along with any other business listed for the day, to prioritise a discussion on what he described as an “issue of urgent national importance.”

The motion highlights the failure of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to release its comprehensive 982-page report on the Keezhadi excavations, despite a directive from the Madras High Court instructing the government to make the findings public.

“The inordinate delay by the Union government in publishing the ASI’s 982-page Keezhadi (Tamil Nadu) excavation report, in defiance of the Madras High Court’s directive, raises serious concerns over the erosion of scientific transparency and suppression of cultural findings,” the notice states.

Keezhadi, located in Sivaganga district, has revealed evidence of an ancient urban civilisation along the Vaigai River, believed to date back to the Sangam era.

The findings suggest the existence of a literate and sophisticated society in southern India, challenging long-held historical assumptions centred on northern India.

Tiruchi Siva’s motion reflects growing concern in Tamil Nadu over the delay, with the DMK and other regional parties accusing the BJP-led Centre of deliberately withholding the report to undermine the cultural and historical significance of the region.

The motion under Rule 267 is aimed at initiating an immediate debate in the Upper House on the implications of the delay and the need for scientific transparency.

If admitted, the motion is expected to trigger a charged political exchange between opposition parties and the ruling benches, with cultural autonomy and historical accountability at the centre of the discussion.

