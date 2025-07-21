Karan Johar to Ahaan Panday: You broke my heart and yet energised me as a filmmaker

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has heaped praise on the latest release “Saiyaara”. He also talked about debutant Ahaan Panday, who broke his heart and yet energised me as a filmmaker along with added that Aneet Padda’s performance “moved” him to “tears.”

Karan took to his Instagram, where he shared a poster of “Saiyaara” and wrote: “I don’t remember the last time I felt like this after watching a film …. Tears flowing and yet the feeling of immense joy… Joy for the fact that a love story has conquered the silver screen and made the nation fall in love ….

He added:“Proudest that my Alma mater @yrf has bought love back!!! Back to the movies …. Back to our Industry…. Adi I love you and feel so proud to say that I am a YRF student for life! @awidhani what a debut as producer!!! That ball is now officially out of the park! Congratulations!”

Karan then talked about filmmaker Mohit Suri and said that he “makes the best film of his career” and that he is “blown away by his storytelling , his craft and his magnificent use of music… the music is not just a pillar but a character in this film….”

Talking about the two new actors, KJo wrote: “ What a debut @ahaanpandayy !!!! You broke my heart and yet energised me as a filmmaker… your eyes spoke volumes and I can’t wait to see your journey ahead…. You are spectacular!!!! Welcome to the movies !!! @aneetpadda_ you gorgeous girl… how lovely and amazing are you!!! Your silences spoke volumes and your vulnerability and strength moved me to tears…. Both Ahaan and you were beyond magical!”

He then went on to congratulate the entire music and technical team of the film.

The film talks about the story of Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician and Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

