DMK General Council meet on June 1 in Madurai; party to hold 1,244 meetings across TN

Chennai, May 3 (IANS) The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has announced that its General Council meeting will be held on June 1 in Madurai.

The meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin, is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the party’s road map for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The decision was finalised during a meeting of district secretaries held at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, on Saturday morning.

Alongside this announcement, the party also resolved to conduct 1,244 public meetings across the state under the theme: ‘Glorious four years lauded by the nation. Let it continue.’

The district secretaries’ meeting also adopted resolutions condoling the deaths of the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and of Pope Francis.

With the 2026 Assembly elections in focus, the DMK has set an ambitious target of securing 200 out of the total 234 seats.

Currently, the party holds 133 seats in the Assembly, and its INDIA bloc alliance commands a combined strength of 159 MLAs.

A senior DMK leader told IANS that the upcoming General Council meeting will finetune the party’s strategy to meet this target, ensuring that the party and its allies are well-positioned to achieve a decisive victory.

As part of its preparations, the DMK has appointed constituency incharges drawn from a pool of senior party office-bearers, former legislators, ex-MPs, former mayors, deputy mayors, and other grassroots leaders.

Party insiders credit these incharges as being instrumental in bringing the DMK back to power in 2021 after a decade in Opposition.

Notably, similar constituency-level appointments were made during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where each Assembly segment under a parliamentary constituency was assigned both a constituency incharge and a deputy to provide local oversight.

To keep a close pulse on the public mood, the DMK has also established a dedicated in-house opinion poll group.

This team is tasked with gathering fortnightly grassroots feedback on government performance, identifying key people-centric issues, and providing actionable insights.

These findings are compiled into monthly reports and submitted to the party headquarters for in-depth review, ensuring that grievances are addressed promptly through state-level interventions.

Youth Wing leader and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, along with Organising Secretary R.S. Bharathi, serve as key contact points for the constituency incharges, facilitating swift resolution of issues raised by the public.

A senior party leader noted that while the DMK has been working tirelessly at the grassroots level, the in-house opinion poll team has provided essential third-party validation.

“This professional feedback mechanism has offered us a clear and honest picture of grassroots realities, helping the leadership make informed decisions,” he said.

Sources confirm that the party plans to replicate its successful strategy from the 2021 Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

To spearhead these efforts, the DMK has already constituted a five-member high-level election committee chaired by Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Other members include R.S. Bharathi, and senior ministers K.N. Nehru, E.V. Velu, and Thangam Thenarasu.

As the 2026 polls draw nearer, the DMK’s focussed organisational push and systematic feedback approach reflect its determination to consolidate its dominance in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

—IANS

aal/rad

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.