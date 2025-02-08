DMK candidate V.C. Chandhirakumar gains massive lead in Erode East bypoll

Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK seemed headed for a decisive victory in the Erode East by-election after five rounds of vote counting.

DMK senior leader and former MLA V.C. Chandhirakumar has already secured 37,001 votes, while his opponent, M.K. Seethalakshmi of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), has received only 7,668 votes.

With this, Chandhirakumar has established a lead of 29,333 votes. The counting process consists of 17 rounds across 15 tables. Each table has a counting supervisor, a counting assistant, and a micro observer, all of whom were assigned through a random selection process.

While 46 candidates, including Independents, contested the by-election, the race primarily turned into a two-way battle between DMK’s Chandhirakumar and NTK’s Seethalakshmi. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 67.97 per cent, with 1,54,657 people casting their votes.

The AIADMK, the BJP, the DMDK, and Tamil superstar Vijay’s newly-formed political outfit, TVK, did not contest the elections.

The NTK, led by Seeman, focused its campaign on harsh criticism of Dravidar Kazhagam founder E.V. Ramasamy ‘Periyar’, alongside attacks on the DMK government. In contrast, the DMK centred its campaign on highlighting the achievements of the state government.

While the election process remained largely peaceful, tensions escalated between NTK and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) cadres. Following an altercation, police registered multiple cases against Seeman, NTK candidate Seethalakshmi, and several party workers for violating campaign curfews, blocking roads, and assaulting TPDK members.

This by-election came at a critical time for the DMK government, which has been under scrutiny due to recent controversies, including the Anna University sexual assault case and concerns over law and order in Tamil Nadu. Determined to use this election as an opportunity to reinforce public support, the DMK approached the contest seriously, despite the absence of the AIADMK and the BJP candidates.

This by-election was necessitated by the passing of veteran Congress leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan, who had won the seat in the 2023 by-election following the untimely demise of his son, Thirumahan Everaa, due to a heart attack on January 4, 2023. In the 2023 by-election, Elangovan secured a massive victory with a margin of 66,233 votes, defeating AIADMK’s K.S. Thenarassu, while NTK candidate Menaka Navaneethan managed to secure 10,827 votes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.