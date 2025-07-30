‘Divya Prem’ actor Suraj Pratap Singh observes fasts on Sawan Somvar: I’m a devoted Shiv bhakt

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actor Suraj Pratap Singh, who plays the role of Prem in ‘Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani’, says he is a devoted lord Shiva bhakt and revealed that he along with his mother observe fasts on every Sawan Somvar.

Sharing his thoughts, Suraj says, “I’m a devoted Shiv bhakt, and the month of Shravan holds a very special place in my heart. I follow it with complete dedication and a deep spiritual connection. It’s such an auspicious time.”

“Everywhere you go, you can feel the divine energy through the ongoing pujas and chants. At home, my mother and I both observe fasts on every Shravan Somvar.”

He tagged it as a “beautiful tradition that brings us closer to Bholenath and to each other.”

The actor said that these days, because of his tight shooting schedule for Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani, he doesn’t always get the chance to visit the Shiv temple every Monday.

“But whenever I do find time, I make sure to go. The best part is that there’s a Shiv mandir right on our set. So even if I can’t step out, I still get to offer my prayers. For me, Shravan is not just the beginning of all major festivals. It’s a time to pause, reflect, and reconnect with Lord Shiva from the heart,” he added.

“Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani” tells the story of Divya, a girl from Ujjain whose life takes a magical turn after meeting Prem. The show blends love, mystery, and secrets from the past, as it unravels a gripping fight between good and evil.

The show, which airs on Sun Neo, stars Megha Ray, Suraj Pratap Singh, and Kavita Banerjee.

Suraj is known for his work in projects such as Benaam Rishta and Tujhe Pana Chahta Hoon: Utkarsh Saxena.

