Divya Khossla dedicates the 'Ek Chatur Naar' title track to all women who live with confidence

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Following an overwhelming response to the trailer, the makers of the forthcoming comedy thriller, "Ek Chatur Naar", have treated the audience with the title track of the film.

Composed by Sharan Rawat and Vayu, the foot-tapping number has been crooned by Kailash Kher, accompanied by Vayu’s playful lyrics.

In the music video, Khossla steals the show with her unmatched energy and style.

Talking about the track, she shared: "The title track of 'Ek Chatur Naar' was such an energetic and empowering experience for me. Working with Kailash Kher ji was a joy- his voice adds so much power to the song. I truly want to dedicate this track to all women who live with confidence, strength, and style."

Previously, Khossla revealed that she lived in a slum in Lucknow to get a better understanding of her role in "Ek Chatur Naar".

Calling it a one-of-a-kind experience, she dropped a set of pictures from the film, posing in simple salwar kameez without any makeup.

Khossla will be seen in a new avatar in her next, exuding confidence and wit, with a hint of mystery.

"Lived in a slum in Lucknow to understand the life of slum dwellers for my role in #EkChaturNaar. It’s been a one-of-kind experience to witness the other side of living, and bring it to life with this transformation. Can’t wait to take you all on this rollercoaster of a quirky comedy! 12 Sitambar ko hosiyari suru #chaturgiri #divyakhossla," Khossla penned on her Instagram.

Made under the direction of Umesh Shukla, "Ek Chatur Naar" also stars Chhaya Kadam, Rajniesh Duggall, Sushant Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Zakir Hussain, Heli Daruwala, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rose Sardana, and Kumar Saurabh in important roles, along with others.

T-Series presents A Merry Go Round Studios Production, produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, and Zeeshan Ahmad, 'Ek Chatur Naar' starring Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh releases in cinemas on 12th September.

