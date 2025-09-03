Divya Dutta's starrer “Echoes of Valour” receives great applause at the 82nd Venice international Film Festival

Mumbai Sep 3 (IANS) National Award-winning actress Divya Dutta recently turned heads at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

The actress had been attending the prestigious festival for the screening of her latest film, Echoes of Valour. The iconic festival is being held at the Venice Lido from August 27 to September 6, 2025.

Dutta, who seems to have received great appreciation for her movie, is thrilled! Divya took to her social media account in sharing a glimpse of what the people attending the festival had to say about Echoes of Valour. Sharing the video, Divya captioned it as, “And we won hearts..like this film so deserved to... a biopic on the life of an army mother, mrs ShuklaBandopadhyay.a woman who lost her son to war...and spread the msg of love..as the emotions of a mother know no boundaries..” Thanking the festival, she added, “Thankyou @venice.fi for the amazing reception to.our film #Echoesofvalour. We are grateful for the overwhelming response to our first screening!! Big hug my director @indiradharmukkherjee_11 My lovely coactors @neerajkabi(missed you my friend) @rishabhsawhneyyyy And our coproducer musicdirector @sayanganguly. And dear @romilmodi22 !! Youbwere the reason we all got together so thankyouuu!!.”

The actress at the festival was seen making a striking appearance in a black-and-gold saree, paired with a chic black blouse and statement earrings. The actress looked all things classy and royal.

The actress has carved her niche in Bollywood with memorable roles. From Veer-Zaara, Delhi-6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to Stanley Ka Dabba, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Sheer Qorma, Sharmaji Ki Beti, and Chhaava, Divya Dutta has always proved her acting prowess. Talking about her movie, Echoes of Valour, it also stars Neeraj Kabi in a lead role, and the story is inspired by the real-life experiences of Shukla Bandopadhyay, the mother of an Indian Army soldier.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.