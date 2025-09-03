Assam Rifles hands over sacred Canchipur hillock to honour Manipur’s heritage

Imphal, Sep 3 (IANS) In a momentous gesture underscoring their enduring commitment to peace and cultural sensitivity, the Assam Rifles on Wednesday formally handed over the historic Canchipur Hillock, also known as Langthabal Hillock, to the Manipur government's Art and Culture Department, officials said.

Atop this sacred elevation stands the Langthabal Palace complex, once the seat of power for the erstwhile Manipur kingdom.

A defence spokesman said that established in 1827 by Maharaja Gambhir Singh following the liberation of Manipur from Burmese occupation, the palace served as the capital until 1844.

The site also houses the Langthabal Temple, a centuries-old structure dedicated to traditional Meitei deities, believed to have been patronised during the reign of Maharaja Bhagyachandra Singh in the late 18th century. Though now in ruins, the temple remains a revered symbol of Manipur’s spiritual heritage, with its Mandap and sanctum still drawing quiet reverence from visitors and historians alike.

Spanning over 22 acres, the palace and temple complex is protected under the Manipur Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1976. For over four decades, Assam Rifles and the Indian Army maintained a Company Operating Base at this location, upholding both regional stability and the safeguarding of this rich spiritual and cultural legacy, the spokesman said.

Recognising the hillock’s immense historical and emotional significance, the Manipur government constructed an alternate post on the adjoining elevation, ensuring seamless continuity of security operations while enabling the dignified transfer of the heritage site.

According to the spokesman, the relocation process began on November 30, 2023, marked by the inauguration of the new accommodation for Assam Rifles.

Wednesday’s ceremonial handing over was attended by officials and troops from the Assam Rifles and representatives of the Art and Culture Department of the Manipur government.

The spokesman said that the event was not merely an administrative milestone; it was a profound tribute to the traditions, history, and identity of Manipur.

The Assam Rifles, true to their ethos as the “Sentinels of the North East,” reaffirmed their unwavering dedication to fostering harmony and preserving the cultural fabric of the region, he said.

The official said: “The Assam Rifles’ graceful withdrawal from the sacred hillock stands as a testament to the para-military forces’ respect for local heritage and their role as protectors not just of borders, but of legacies.”

