'Divine coincidence', PM Modi's Ram Setu darshan coincides with Surya Tilak ceremony in Ayodhya

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described Lord Ram as a "uniting force" and sought his blessings as he had 'darshan' of the sacred Ram Setu from the skies on his return journey from Sri Lanka.

PM Modi termed it as a "divine coincidence" as the moment coincided with the 'Surya Tilak' ceremony being held at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On the way back from Sri Lanka a short while ago, was blessed to have a Darshan of the Ram Setu. And, as a divine coincidence, it happened at the same time as the Surya Tilak was taking place in Ayodhya. Blessed to have the Darshan of both."

"Prabhu Shri Ram is a uniting force for all of us. May His blessings always remain upon us," he added.

As the holy city of Ayodhya marked Ram Navami, a spiritual moment unfolded in the Ram Temple when a ray of sunlight fell directly on the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol, a phenomenon revered as 'Surya Tilak'.

The temple was beautifully adorned with lights and flowers as scores of devotees gathered for the celebrations. Over two lakh diyas will be lit in the evening. Drones sprayed sacred Saryu water on the crowd, adding to the grandeur of the festivities.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate several key developmental projects in Rameswaram, including India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge at Pamban.

This state-of-the-art infrastructure project is a significant engineering achievement aimed at enhancing connectivity to the pilgrim town of Rameswaram.

The 2.08-kilometre-long bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 550 crore, features 99 spans and a 72.5-metre vertical lift section capable of rising 17 metres to allow ships to pass underneath.

This 660-metric-ton lift span is a marvel of indigenous Indian technology, designed with provisions to support dual rail tracks for future expansion.

A high-level review meeting was conducted involving senior railway officials, law enforcement agencies, and intelligence units to ensure seamless arrangements for the high-profile inauguration.

Highlighting the bridge's cultural and technological significance, Indian Railways stated on April 5, "Bridging the past, lifting the new, Pamban stands tall with a breathtaking view. This Ram Navami, witness the unveiling of India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge."

The new bridge is expected to significantly boost travel convenience for thousands of pilgrims and tourists visiting Rameswaram, a sacred destination deeply tied to the Ramayana tradition.

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to visit the historic Ramanathaswamy Temple around 12.45 p.m. on Monday. The visit holds symbolic importance as it connects the infrastructural push with the cultural and spiritual fabric of the region.

