Director SU Arun Kumar tells Vikram’s fans: I can understand the difficulty caused to you

Chennai, Mar 27 (IANS) Director S U Arun Kumar, whose eagerly awaited film ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ hit screens today, has now tendered an apology to fans and audiences for the slight delay in releasing the film.

In a video clip that was widely circulated on social media, Arun Kumar said, “Greetings to all. Veera Dheera Sooran is releasing in theatres from this evening. My dad went to the theatres thrice this morning to stand in queues to buy tickets and returned home because the film did not release (in the morning). From that itself, I can understand how much difficulty this could have caused to Chiyaan Vikram's fans and audiences.”

“My heartfelt apologies to you all on behalf of the film's crew. To all Chiyaan Vikram's fans who have been waiting for this film from the morning, and to the theatre owners, distributors and friends from the film fraternity who have stood by us in this issue, I express my heartfelt thanks," he added, reiterating that the film was releasing from the evening.

Screenings of director S U Arun Kumar’s much-awaited explosive action entertainer Veera Dheera Sooran began on Thursday evening, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Fans and the general audience were in for disappointment on Thursday as the film’s morning and noon shows had to be cancelled due to a court order that restrained the makers from releasing the film.

The court order was passed on a plea filed by the production company B4U over certain issues it had with the production house HR Pictures.

However, by Thursday evening, the producers, HR Pictures, resolved the issue and announced that theatrical screenings for the film had begun worldwide.

Taking to its X timeline, HR Pictures said, “#VeeraDheeraSooran Theatrical Screenings begin worldwide! Witness our @chiyaan as #Kaali. Get ready for an action-packed ride, Don't miss out on this epic adventure! An #SUArunKumar Picture. A @gvprakash musical. Produced by @hr_pictures @riyashibu”

Interestingly, ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’, which has an ensemble star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dushara Vijayan, will have its second part released first.

While the film has cinematography by Theni Eswar, it has music by G V Prakash Kumar. Editing has been taken care of by G.K. Prasanna. Art direction for the film is by C.S. Balachandar. Riya Shibu of HR Pictures is producing this film, which will be an edge-of-seat action thriller.

