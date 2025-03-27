CM Vijayan, Priyanka Gandhi criticise Centre for not supporting Wayanad rehabilitation

Wayanad (Kerala), March 27 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, participating in the foundation stone laying for the Wayanad Model Township at Kalpetta for victims of the devastating July 2024 landslide on Thursday, criticised the Centre for not providing any grant for the rehabilitation of the hapless people who lost everything.

Under the scheme, which envisages building 430 new homes and numerous other facilities for those who lost everything on July 30 last year, Vijayan also laid the foundation stone for the first model house.

"Central assistance was what we expected, but there is nothing as yet, and when is it going to come? Based on past experience, we do not know. What we received was a loan, and that too, very little. Against the backdrop of no central assistance, we went forward and we got the support from several quarters," he said, adding that this is happening at a time when the state is passing through one of its worst financial crises.

"We sought a Rs 2,221 crore package and had huge expectations from the Centre, but nothing came. We also demanded this to be declared as a national calamity, but that also failed to materialise," Vijayan said.

All the state received was a loan of Rs 529 crore, he said.

"This tragedy left not just Kerala but the whole world in tragedy. Eight months ago, this happened, and now we have started the rebuilding process. In all, 430 homes, each measuring 1,000 square feet, will be built. Besides all the facilities needed for a community living would also be there," Vijayan said.

"This shows the strength of our state. People showed their unity and showed the impossible turn into a reality. How this became a reality, just one answer is there and it’s on account of the unity of our people and the empathy of our people with the state government in the forefront," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi said whenever we think about what the local people went through in the landslide areas, "it is huge and just cannot be measured".

"On one side, the destruction and on the other side, the greatness of the unity to fight the tragedy. It’s a solemn occasion today for all of us as it is an occasion to remember all those who are not with us," she said.

"This township is the first to bring you all together, and the Chief Minister has said the work will be finished in a time-bound manner. Funds are required. We all wished that this would be declared a natural calamity and funds would be released. Despite all our efforts, there has been no central assistance even after (PM Narendra Modi) Modiji came... it has not been announced as yet. But all of us are united to help you, and all are standing with you. We will always be around you till your lives are rebuilt," Gandhi said.

State Revenue Minister K. Rajan said that today is a historic day for all who faced the tragedy with grit and determination.

"All 298 people who were with us are not with us, and we can never bring them back. Barring that, we are now joining hands to rebuild the lives of people who lost everything. A township will encompass everything for those who lost everything. On the 63rd day after the tragedy, the Kerala government took over two estates, and if not for legal issues, by now half the homes would have been completed."

Satheesan said the opposition never stood as a stumbling block to any efforts of the state government in drawing up the rehabilitation plan.

"We brought the shortcomings to the fore in the assembly as we were only concerned about people who were affected should be held together. We requested that the state government see that those who lost everything should live together. There was a delay in preparing the beneficiary list. Now we should see there should be no more delay," he said.

"PM Modi came and saw and raised hopes of support, but nothing of it has come. This is condemnable and an action that has to be protested," Satheesan said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.