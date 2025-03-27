Grateful for your unwavering encouragement, says actor Ajith Kumar’s racing team

Chennai, Mar 27 (IANS) Actor Ajith Kumar’s racing team has now expressed gratitude to sports enthusiasts, fans and audiences for their support, saying they were grateful for the unwavering encouragement.

On Thursday, the racing unit, which is fast making winning a habit, took to its X timeline to express gratitude. It wrote, “Fuelled by your love and support! Ajith Kumar Racing and Team are grateful for your unwavering encouragement. We’re geared up and ready to take on the upcoming races together! #AjithKumarRacing #Gratitude #DrivenToWin”

After having done the country proud earlier this year by emerging third in the 991 category of the 24H Dubai 2025, the actor and his racing team on Monday last emerged third in the intensely contested 12H Mugello car racing event in Italy.

Ajith Kumar's car racing team had shared a video clip of the team celebrating on the podium on their X timeline, saying, "Victory in style! Team @Akracingoffl shines at the 12H Mugello, Italy, celebrating a fantastic podium finish! Kudos to @fabian_fdx89, @mathdetry , and @BasKoetenRacing for their stellar performance on the track!"

Now, with a second win under their belt, the team is gearing up for their next competition, which will be in Belgium.

Ajithkumar Racing said, “That's another podium for Ajith Kumar Racing in Europe for the @24hseries 12h of Mugello P3 in the 992 AM category for our three lions. Next stop, Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium for the 12h of Spa.”

For the uninitiated, Ajith is not only racing but is also the owner of the team Ajith Kumar Racing. Ajith's other teammates who participate with him in races are Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod. Ajith’s team has roped in Bas Koeten Racing as its technical and logistical partner.

