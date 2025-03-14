Director Lokesh Kanagaraj greets Aamir Khan on their birthday

Chennai, Mar 14 (IANS) On a day when top production houses, actors and film industry professionals from the Tamil film industry greeted him, ace Tamil film director Lokesh Kanakaraj made time to greet Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who shares his birthday with him.

Not only did Lokesh Kanakaraj greet Aamir Khan on his birthday, he also expressed his gratitude to him for the lovely conversations the actor had chosen to have with him.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a wonderful birthday greeting to Aamir, Lokesh Kanakaraj said, “Wishing you a very happy birthday #AamirKhan sir. Very grateful for the lovely conversations we've had. Your insights and passion for storytelling have always left me inspired. Here's to creating more magic on screen in the coming years and excited to share this special day with you, sir.”

Lokesh also posted a picture of him with actor Aamir Khan along with the post. The picture, which had Lokesh showing his mobile phone to Aamir Khan, sparked off speculation, with some on social media claiming that the director’s next project Kaithi 2 had been postponed to accommodate Lokesh’s new film in which he would be working with Aamir Khan. However, there has been no official confirmation about this claim so far.

Lokesh Kanakaraj wasn’t the only one to greet Aamir from the Tamil film industry. Well known actor and producer Vishnu Vishal too greeted Aamir Khan, who is now staying in Chennai for the medical treatment of his mother.

Vishnu Vishal took to his X timeline to greet Aamir. He wrote, “Happy happy birthay my dearest #AamirKhan sir... You are the sweetest. Keep shining...”

Earlier in the day, a number of top actors, production houses and film professionals greeted Lokesh Kanakaraj on his birthday. Meanwhile, the unit of ‘Coolie’, featuring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, cut a cake and celebrated the birthday of director Lokesh Kanakaraj on the sets of the film.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.