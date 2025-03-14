Rajasthan CM celebates Holi with people showcasing Braj culture

Jaipur, March 14 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday celebrated Holi with great enthusiasm at his residence, joining the common people in the festivities. He played Holi with flowers and natural colors, fostering a spirit of unity and joy.

The Holi Sneh Milan ceremony featured mesmerising performances by folk artists, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Braj.

Extending his wishes to the people of Rajasthan, the Chief Minister emphasised that Holi is a festival that promotes harmony by encouraging people to set aside differences and embrace each other with love.

"This festival of colors is very unique, it teaches us to forget mutual bitterness and embrace each other."

On the occasion of the festival of colours, CM Sharma also reiterated the state government's commitment to achieving a $350 billion economy, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Sharma also prayed for the prosperity of youth, farmers, women, and laborers across the state. His wife, Geeta Sharma, also graced the event.

The celebrations continued from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., during which the Chief Minister joyfully played with colors alongside the public. People also applied gulal to the Chief Minister enthusiastically, and he reciprocated, spreading festive cheer and extending heartfelt Holi wishes to all.

Sharma performed the traditional Holi Puja at his residence in Civil Lines on Thursday, praying for the happiness and prosperity of the people of Rajasthan.

He conducted the Holi Puja with due rituals at Shri Raj Rajeshwari Mandir premises accompanied by his family. Following the puja, the Holika Dahan ceremony was performed amid Vedic chants, signifying the triumph of good over evil.

Adding to the festive spirit, soldiers of the 4 RAC Battalion of Rajasthan Police presented vibrant Holi songs and dances to the rhythmic beats of the Chang.

The Chief Minister interacted with the soldiers, appreciating their performances and encouraging them.

The Holika Dahan ceremony was attended by officers and employees of the Chief Minister’s Office, marking a grand and traditional start to the Holi celebrations.

