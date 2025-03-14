Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco feature in sultry music video for their new single

Los Angeles, March 14 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez and her fiance Benny Blanco have released a new single. Interestingly, the track has a romantic sentiment behind it, and is accompanied by a sultry music video.

On Friday, March 14, the couple, who got engaged in December 2024, dropped their latest song ‘Sunset Blvd’. The song belongs to their upcoming collaborative album ‘I Said I Love You First’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The music video is packed in retro style. The release comes days after Selena Gomez, 32, took to Instagram to share her "first official photo" taken with Blanco, 37, and announce the release date for the single and its inspiration.

“Our first date was on Sunset Blvd, and it’s also the title of our next song together. Sunset Blvd out March 14 with @itsbennyblanco”, she wrote. “P.S. this is our first official photo together”.

As per ‘People’, she had shared a cozy black-and-white photo of the two snuggling up with a blanket. The music video opens with retro shots of Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, before a lingerie-clad Selena Gomez enters and stares out of a raindrop-soaked window and appears to daydream about Blanco.

The ‘Emilia Perez’ star then goes on to suggestively sing, “I can’t wait to hold it, hold that / big big hard heart”.

The chorus also features the lyrics, “With open arms / holding you naked / middle of Sunset Boulevard’”, while the verse continues, “Feels so good it hurts / but you fill up what’s broken / woman of few words / but for you I keep my mouth wide open. I just wanna touch it, touch it / try your hardest not to bust it / gimme gimme how I love your big, big heart”.

Music producer Blanco makes appearances throughout the sexy video, including in miniature form, with Gomez appearing to eat him in one bite at the end of the clip.

