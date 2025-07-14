Diljit Dosanjh flashes a smile and waves at paparazzi in his first public appearance after ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ row

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh made his first public appearance on Monday, following the controversy surrounding his film “Sardaar Ji 3.”

The 'Udta Punjab' actor was spotted flashing a smile and waving at paparazzi while exiting the airport. As soon as Diljit stepped out of the airport, the paparazzi began calling out, "Paaji!" Though he didn’t stop to pose, he acknowledged them with a warm smile, folded hands, and a friendly wave before getting into his car. For the airport outing, Diljit Dosanjh kept it casual in a white t-shirt with blue denims. He is also seen wearing a red turban.

Notably, this marked his first public appearance since the controversy surrounding “Sardaar Ji 3.”

The controversy surrounding “Sardaar Ji 3” began after the film’s team faced backlash for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir as the female lead. This decision sparked criticism and led the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to issue a non-cooperation order against lead actor Diljit Dosanjh. Initially, FWICE imposed a ban preventing him from working on any film projects.

However, following an appeal from producer Bhushan Kumar, an exception was made for “Border 2,” allowing Diljit to continue shooting the film, though with certain restrictions. While he has been permitted to finish work on the war drama, the non-cooperation directive still applies to any new projects, potentially posing challenges for his future film commitments.

Meanwhile, the ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ actor has been busy shooting for “Border 2” and has also been sharing glimpses from the sets on social media. The upcoming war drama, directed by Anurag Singh, also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta and is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s banner, J.P. Films.

“Border 2” is scheduled to release on January 23, 2026.

