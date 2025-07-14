WBJEE 2025 Result Out Soon: How to Download, Eligibility, and More

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is likely to release the WBJEE 2025 result shortly. The candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can view and download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee – as and when the link gets activated.

Verification of WBJEE 2025 Result

To verify the result, the candidates are required to do the following:

Go to the official WBJEEB website: wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee

Go to the "Important Links" section on the home page

Click the link that reads "Rank Card for WBJEE 2025".

Enter application number, date of birth, and security pin

Click on the "Sign In" option

The WBJEE 2025 result will be displayed on the screen

Verify all the details and download the result

Details Printed on WBJEE 2025 Marksheet

The WBJEE 2025 rank card will have the following details:

Name of candidate

Roll number assigned to the exam

Date of birth

Category (General/SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS)

Gender

Rank held in the entrance test

Total marks scored

Section-wise marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics

Important Advisory to Candidates

Once the result date arrives, the candidates must have their login credentials verified and easily available. In case they forget their login credentials, it can postpone access to results as well as cause undue stress. Candidates must also anticipate possible server problems or loading delays because of heavy traffic on the webpage.

What Happens After the Result?

Candidates who pass the exam shall go to the counselling process, for which they shall be considered for admission based on their ranks and scores. Counselling for WBJEE will be online in more than one round, and seats shall be distributed based on the merit list, preference of the candidates, and seat availability in participating institutes.

Counselling Process

The counselling process shall include the following steps:

Online registration and choice-filling

Seat allocation according to the merit list and the preference of the candidate

Document verification and admission

Preparation for Counselling

The candidates should go through the counselling instructions and have all the documents in original and photocopy format handy. These documents are:

Academic certificates

Identity proof

Photographs

Through preparation, the candidates can make a smooth entry into the rounds of counselling and get better chances to find a seat in a good institution.

