TS EAMCET 2025 Web Options Open – Check Institute List & Counselling Dates

Telangana TSCHE has released the TS EAMCET 2025 institute profile on its official website. For the academic year 2025-26, a total of 174 colleges are participating in the TS EAMCET 2025 counselling. The TS EAMCET 2025 web-option link is now available on the official website, and students can access it with their login credentials and choose the institute from the given options. TSCHE has set a time limit to exercise the options from July 6 to 10. The TS EAMCET 2025 mock seat allotment list will be updated on the official website on July 13.

TG EAPCET 2025 Schedule to Exercise Options Rank-Wise