Why Ragging Continues To Haunt India’s Colleges Despite Strict Rules

Ragging, the scourge that has infested Indian universities and colleges for decades, still takes its toll and outrages. Despite strict laws and regulations, the practice is deeply rooted, with numerous colleges viewing anti-ragging efforts as a hollow formality. The recent comments by the Delhi High Court, condemning the University Grants Commission's (UGC) anti-ragging system as a complete failure, have again catapulted the issue into prominence.

The Statistics Are Disturbing

More than 13,000 students committed suicide in 2022, which represented 7.6% of all suicide deaths across India, as reported by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The anti-ragging helpline of the UGC fielded 1,240 complaints in the period between January 2023 and April 2024, a sharp rise compared to the previous year. Medical and engineering colleges contribute to 40% of all cases of ragging, with much of it going unreported for fear of retribution or ostracism.

Why Anti-Ragging Measures Fail

The anti-ragging policy introduced by UGC in 2009 has all the right ingredients, ranging from a 24x7 helpline to a dedicated portal and compulsory anti-ragging committees. But the implementation leaves much to be desired, with most colleges taking the issue lightly. Surprise raids are the exception, and committee meetings turn out to be a mere formality. The absence of awareness among freshers about the helpline and complaint mechanisms makes the situation worse.

A Culture of Silence and Fear

Ragging is barely disguised as a "welcome ritual" or "bonding exercise," yet it is an expression of power and control. Victims are usually silent, threatened with harassment, isolation, or being labeled as weak. There are no student-initiated safety networks and peer-to-peer support systems in place, so victims find it hard to report instances.

What Needs to Change

To make "zero tolerance" more than a catchphrase, the system must do its part. Here are some possible solutions:

Real Awareness: The fresher generation needs more than a passing reference to helplines. Multilingual posters, WhatsApp updates, and student orientation talks can go a long way in generating awareness.

Tough Penalties: The UGC needs to act on its regulations, withdrawing funding or derecognizing colleges that are not complying with anti-ragging directives. Violent offenses have to lead to instant FIRs.

Independent Review: Every college's anti-ragging infrastructure should be reviewed each year by impartial organizations, verifying whether committees do meet, and if reports are followed up upon.

Anonymous Reporting: The helpline must be elevated to a quicker, more anonymous system with automatic referral to local police as required. Delays undermine trust.

A Call to Action

The Delhi High Court's stinging criticism is a wake-up call to the authorities to act on solid ground. It's time the UGC and education institutions stopped paying lip service and took concrete steps to check ragging. It's a matter of thousands of students' lives.

