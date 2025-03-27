Dilip Jaiswal slams Lalu Prasad for opposing Waqf Amendment Bill

Patna, March 27 (IANS) Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal on Wednesday criticised RJD chief Lalu Prasad for supporting protests against the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it "opposition for the sake of it." Jaiswal accused the opposition of backing issues without assessing their merits.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "Every reform has positives and negatives. If the Waqf Bill is being amended for improvement, why oppose it merely to appease a particular community?"

He alleged that RJD leaders had joined the protests to "please their Muslim brothers."

Drawing a historical parallel, Jaiswal likened the amendment to past reforms in Sanatan Dharma. "We once had the Sati Pratha, which was abolished when society realized it was wrong. Similarly, if the Waqf Bill requires changes, they should be welcomed. Political decisions should be based on merit, not appeasement," he told IANS.

Jaiswal also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, referring to the Modi Kit initiative and his inclusive governance. "PM Modi treats all 140 crore Indians as one family. For 70 years, Congress kept Muslims in fear, falsely claiming that the BJP would harm them. But under Modi’s leadership, there have been no riots, and our Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb has thrived," he said.

He emphasised that India belongs to all communities -- Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians -- who have the right to live peacefully. "The Prime Minister’s vision fosters national unity," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav joined the protest by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 in Patna.

Addressing the protesters at Gardanibagh, Tejashwi Yadav said: "We are standing with all of you with full strength in the fight for Muslims. Lalu Prasad has come to support you even in his ill state."

He accused the central government of trying to "break the country and end democracy", calling it an "attack" on the very fabric of the Constitution.

