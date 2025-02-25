‘Dil Dosti Aur Dogs’ trailer brings forth fresh narrative banking on transformative role of dogs in human life

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming streaming movie ‘Dil Dosti Aur Dogs’ was unveiled on Tuesday. It promises a wholesome narrative exploring the transformative role that dogs play in our lives.

Set in the scenic locales of Goa, the film portrays the unique bond between humans and dogs, highlighting their impact on emotions and relationships.

The film stars Neena Gupta, Masumeh Makhija, Sharad Kelkar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Keerti Kelkar, Tinu Anand, Ehan Bhat, and Tridha Chaudhary.

Talking about the film, Neena Gupta said, “Playing this character was a deeply emotional experience for me. She’s a woman who has suppressed her passion and distanced herself from the world, but through an unexpected companion, she learns that life still has so much to offer. It’s a beautiful journey of rediscovery, and I connected with it on a personal level”.

She further mentioned, “Working with Viral Shah was an absolute delight as he has such a clear vision and yet allows us the creative space to truly own our characters. The entire cast brought so much warmth to the set, and it felt like a family. I especially loved sharing the screen with my incredible co-stars, each bringing something unique to the story. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this heartwarming journey and now, with Dil Dosti aur Dogs premiering on JioHotstar, I couldn’t be more thrilled”.

The film is directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Viral Shah, and is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Masumeh Makhija, and Viral Shah under the production houses of Jio Studios and The Creative Tribe.

Sharad Kelkar, who essays the character of Sanjay, shared “Sharing screen space with Keerti was special, but what touched me the most was my bond with my on-screen daughter. It made me reflect on my relationship with my real daughter and brought us even closer. Working with dogs on set was such a joyful experience, it reminded me how effortlessly they bring warmth into our lives”.

“Viral Shah, being a dog lover himself, ensured that the canine characters were treated with as much importance as us, making it all the more heartwarming. I am hopeful that our film will make you laugh, cry, and, most importantly, cherish the love that surrounds you, whether it’s from a person or a pet. With Dil Dosti aur Dogs releasing on JioHotstar, I am excited that such a meaningful film will reach a wide audience and spread love”, he added.

‘Dil Dosti aur Dogs’ is set to stream from February 28, 2025 on JioHotstar.

